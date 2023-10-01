Sunday, October 1, 2023

How often do you read the print edition of a daily newspaper?

The glory days for newspapers have passed. Readership is way down, especially among younger people. But the printed editions of many newspapers are still being published, and there are still many loyal readers who read them.

How about you? Do you read a daily newspaper every day — maybe even get it delivered to your front door? Or are you an infrequent reader, perhaps just buying a copy when you pass by a newsstand and see a front headline that you just can’t ignore?

Please let us know. And remember, if you’re on a slow internet connection it can take a few moments for the poll to load. So stand by.

