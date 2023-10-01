A look at how we do a full RV rear wall replacement

In the video below, we are looking at one of our customer’s RVs. They recently clipped the rear wall on their Grand Design Reflection. Check out the repairs we made, like doing a full RV rear wall replacement, and what we still have left to do!

Impact damage can be a frightening experience if you are driving or towing a large RV. It can cause some major damage to the vehicle and those around you. We encourage you always to take your time when traveling and to drive safely.

RV insurance is specifically designed to cover repairs required due to collision, physical damage, theft or weather. Most shops will help guide you through the process.

Did you know? By law it is your right to choose where you have your RV repaired.

