Sunday, October 1, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

A look at how we do a full RV rear wall replacement

By Dustin Simpson
0

In the video below, we are looking at one of our customer’s RVs. They recently clipped the rear wall on their Grand Design Reflection. Check out the repairs we made, like doing a full RV rear wall replacement, and what we still have left to do!

Impact damage can be a frightening experience if you are driving or towing a large RV. It can cause some major damage to the vehicle and those around you. We encourage you always to take your time when traveling and to drive safely.

RV insurance is specifically designed to cover repairs required due to collision, physical damage, theft or weather. Most shops will help guide you through the process.

Did you know? By law it is your right to choose where you have your RV repaired.

More From Dustin

##RVDT2221

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
Previous article
RV Travel Newsletter for Sunday, October 1, 2023

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE