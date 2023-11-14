Tuesday, November 14, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

Will your next passenger vehicle be powered by electricity?

By RV Travel
0
A tesla at a charging station

Whether you’re an electric vehicle supporter or not, there’s no denying they’re becoming more popular, and more widely produced by the day. Almost every major automobile manufacturer has, or is coming out with, an electric vehicle. And, if not fully electric, at least partially.

Do you think the next passenger vehicle you buy will be electric? What about an RV? Hey, never say never. Those are a thing these days too, and getting more popular as we type this!

Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section below the poll. Thanks! (And may we remind you, please leave politics out of your comment. Thank you.)

Previous article
A reminder to clean your RV’s fresh water tank every six months
Next article
4 appliances under 700 watts to use with a portable power station

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE