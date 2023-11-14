Tuesday, November 14, 2023

4 appliances under 700 watts to use with a portable power station

By Video Editor
appliances under 700 watts

By Cheri Sicard
The video below from the Avian Mariner YouTube channel is a handy one for anyone who owns a medium-sized portable power station. In it our charming hostess details electric appliances under 700 watts that can be run by one of these power stations.

If, like me, you have a larger portable power station (for instance, I have a 1200 and a 1500), you will be well under what your station can handle. Great! More power for other tasks!

Our hostess says she made the video because she sees too many van lifers using butane and propane in their vehicles for cooking and she wanted to present some safer alternatives.

Besides the obvious fire and breathing dangers of cooking with gas inside a van, your insurance is not going to cover you if something goes wrong.

So what appliances under 700 watts does she recommend?

#1 Sekaer small electric teakettle water heater
If you have hot water you can cook all kinds of things, and this small electric teakettle makes it in only a minute or so.

#2 Dezin electric cooker
Cook right inside this small electric pot perfect for van lifers.

#3 Elite Gourmet electric skillet
For times when you need more cooking surface, this handy electric skillet does the job. Judging from our readers’ survey, many of you carry electric skillets in your bigger RVs, too, because they are so handy and easy to clean.

#4 MyMini toaster
Tiny, single slice, and does not take much power, but it delivers perfect toast!

