How easy is it for you to admit you were wrong?

Are you the type of person who dislikes being wrong so much that you avoid ever admitting it? Or do you freely admit you are wrong when you realize you were?

It seems to many people these days that in our often angry society we argue endlessly about subjects like politics, insisting our position is the right one and those of others are wrong. Or it could be something far more simple, like admitting to your spouse that, yes, you should have stopped and asked for driving directions before wasting 30 minutes taking the wrong road.

Think about this question before responding. Be honest.