Do you believe Walmart will still allow free overnight RV parking in 5 years?

Every night in America, thousands of RVers spend the night for free in a Walmart parking lot. You have to wonder what would happen if Walmart were to pull the plug on such stays. Where would all those RVers go? Many RV parks are booked months, even years ahead. Where does an RVer stay when headed from one place to another and needs a quick stopover to sleep without Walmart?

It’s a problem.

Every week at least a few Walmart stores post signs prohibiting overnight stays. For some it’s because of a new local ordinance. For others it’s because too many RVers have trashed the premises, even leaking sewage onto the pavement.

For yet others, it’s because very poor people in decrepit RVs have taken up residence for weeks or months on end in a corner of the parking lot.

So what’s ahead? Do you believe Walmart will continue to allow free overnight RV stays in the years ahead? For the purpose of this poll, let’s say for five years.

