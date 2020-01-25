Full-timers: What type of RV do you travel with?

This poll is for full-time RVers only: Curious minds would like to know the type of RV you live in.

Do you prefer a motorhome, or is a fifth wheel more your style? Or maybe a travel trailer works best for you. There are pros and cons of all, but “different strokes for different folks” definitely applies. Right?

Some full-timers travel with truck campers (these would be single people and couples who get along real well with each other). We’ve heard of full-timers who travel with pop-up trailers (rare, but they’re out there).

So what home on wheels did you choose for your full-time life?

If you’ve got a hankering to leave a comment, please explain how you made your decision about the RV right for you.