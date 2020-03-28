How is the stock of inventory in your local grocery store(s)?

Many grocery and big box stores across the United States have been hard hit by shoppers, many of them hoarders stocking up with food and other supplies in anticipation of shortages later. Stocks of toilet paper, rice and pasta have been completely exhausted in some stores.

Although experts say our supply of food and other essentials is excellent, it hasn’t stopped some consumers from stocking up. At Costco, lines have often been an hour long or more.

What’s it like where you live? After you answer the poll, feel free to leave a comment with details about your local situation.

The poll may take a few moments to load, so please stand by.

