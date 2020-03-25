Readers tell us: How stimulating is your life?

By Emily Woodbury

Well, this was probably the wrong time to ask a poll question like: How stimulating is your life? Like we did a couple of Wednesdays ago. Little did we know…Humph.

Not much stimulation going on these days, hmm? We’re all pretty much stuck inside our homes and/or RVs, with a few local walks here and there keeping us sane. Maybe you’re doing more than that, and maybe your life is still as stimulating as it could possibly be, considering the circumstances, but I’m thinking there’s a good chance that the stimulation levels have dropped…dramatically.

Anyway, as you can see from the results up above, just about a quarter of you think your normal life (not this coronavirus-life) is very stimulating. That’s great! The majority of you told us that your life can definitely be stimulating, but most of the time it’s just routine. Another 13 percent said your life is mostly routine stuff, not much stimulation at all; and 2 percent said that your life is boring.

Perhaps you’re like our reader, Wolfe, who commented: “There is supposedly an old Chinese curse, ‘May you have an interesting life.’ After fires, divorces, poverty, explosions, wealth, surgeries, deaths, accidents, lawsuits, etc. etc. etc…. I could really appreciate a bit of nice calm boredom!!”

Just like I hope those of you who want more stimulation find more stimulation from life, I hope you, Wolfe, and others like you, find calm in the storm. Cheers.