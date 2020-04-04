How comfortable are you in the space where you’re self-quarantining?

Are you in a comfortable place now? Is it pleasant, a good place to spend your time until the pandemic wanes and we’re free to go about our lives again, as we did as recently as a month ago?

Or are you trapped in a place that is not comfortable at all, yearning for someplace more pleasant?

Please take a moment to answer our poll. Remember, it could take a few moments to load, so stand by.

Oh, after you’re finished … maybe take a break and wash your hands (just a suggestion).

