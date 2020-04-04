How a caring RV park owner acts in hard times

If you have read RV park owner Andy Zipser’s essay posted April 3, then you know the state of Virginia has banned him, and other private RV parks, from renting a site to RVers staying less than two weeks.

Here is what Andy has now posted on his late arrival board. Other RV park owners in a similar situation, please take note.

Andy wrote:

WELCOME, WEARY TRAVELER

Unfortunately, if you’re reading this, it means you’ve arrived after hours in the middle of the COVID19 pandemic—a time when we are barred, by state executive order, from accepting any reservations of less than 14 nights. At the same time, we recognize that you’ve been driving all day, that you’re tired and that you need a place to spend the night.

So be our unpaid guest. The front of the campground, which you passed on your way down the driveway, is completely unreserved. The sites are long pull-thrus with water, cable and 30/50-amp pedestals. Pick whatever site you want and spend the night, and either head out in the morning or visit us in the office after 9 a.m. if you want to discuss longer-term options.

To get there from here, make a left as you pass the office and then keep making right-turns until you’re heading back up the driveway. When you get to the front section, keep to the left going around the loop so you can pull into a site with the utilities on the correct (driver’s) side of your RV.

That’s it. Throw a few bucks into the lock box on the right if you’d like, but don’t feel compelled to do so. These are hard times for all of us, and we know you wouldn’t be on the road if you had a choice, so the least we can do is provide you with something a little more suitable than a Wal-Mart parking lot.

GOOD LUCK. SAFE TRAVELS

##RVT942