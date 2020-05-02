Will you have trouble making your RV loan payment this month?

Times are tough. Nearly 30 million Americans are unemployed. And times are getting more challenging each passing day that we deal with the COVID-19 Pandemic.

More than 3.4 million homeowners are temporarily skipping their home mortgage payments because they’ve lost income. Under the CARES Act rescue package passed by Congress, affected homeowners can skip or delay payments for up to a year.

But there is no such program for RV loan payments. Millions of RVers are currently making a monthly payment on their recreational vehicles, some in the thousands of dollars each month.

From our previous polls, we know that RVtravel.com readers are better off than most Americans. For most, their income does not come primarily from a job, but from investments, pensions and Social Security.

Still, many financed their RVs — some that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars — for up to 20 years, and no matter what their income it might be difficult or even impossible to make their monthly payments.

What about you?

Remember, it make take a few moments for the poll to load. So stand by.

Oh, read our story from the other day where we discussed making RV loan payments.