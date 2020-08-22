How often do you camp where your nearest RVer neighbor is at least a mile away?

Many RVers who boondock swear it’s the best way to go RVing. We agree that it can be incredibly wonderful — no neighbor next door smoking a cigar or watching an action movie on his outdoor TV, the volume cranked up to savor every burst of the machine guns.

And, oh, to be one with nature — far from the crowds, often in beautiful settings. At night, there are no neighbors who light up the outside of their RVs like sleazy motels, drowning out the night sky. But, ah, to be away from that — you feel like you could reach up and grab the magnificent Milky Way! Look long enough and you’ll see a shooting star. Make a wish!

But how many of us actually camp that way? How about you? Are you more likely to be in a RV park with full hookups, your neighbor 25 feet away? Or maybe in a state park where there’s more space, but still close enough to hear your neighbors talk?

So, here’s the poll. Remember it can take a few moments to load. So stand by.