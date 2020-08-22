2021 Ram 1500 TRX will boast it’s the “fastest truck ever”

By James Raia

Performance means a lot to many truck and RV owners, and now Fiat Chrysler has boasting honors.

The manufacturer has announced its 702-horsepower 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. It’s expected to be the fastest accelerating pickup truck ever sold by any major automaker.

Fiat Chrysler is making a habit of releasing mega-power vehicles. It recently unveiled its 702-horsepower family sport utility vehicle, the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. The new pickup truck has the same 6.2-liter supercharged V8 featured in the Hellcat.

Created as a performance-oriented, high-speed, off-road pickup, the TRX is a competitor of the Ford Raptor. Fiat Chrysler reports the TRX can accelerate from 0-to-60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds. It will have a towing capacity of 8,100 pounds.

Truck industry analysts say it’s the fastest mainstream truck ever.

The new truck has a unique appearance. Wide fender flares add eight inches to the truck’s overall width, good to cover the truck’s extra-wide off-road tires. The TRX rides 11.8 inches from the ground. Its top speed is limited to 118 miles an hour to ensure tire safety.

Versatility is also a strength. The TRX has Mud/Sand, Rock and Baja driving modes. The Baja option is intended for high speed driving on uneven surfaces.

TRX prices will start at about $75,000. Fiat Chrysler will produce 702 special Launch Edition trucks priced at $90,310.

The trucks will go into production at Fiat Chrysler’s Sterling Heights, Michigan, factory in October.

##RT962b