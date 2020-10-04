Would you pay an additional $10 a night for an extra wide RV site?

Let’s face it, at some RV parks – no, make that MANY RV PARKS – the campsites are so closely packed together you can hear your neighbor snore at night. It is not uncommon for neighboring RVers’ slideouts to almost touch each other.

Sites are often so close that a neighbor’s picnic table can be almost right under your own window. And if your neighbor lights up a cigarette … well, it’s good if you are a fan of tobacco smoke.

Being so tightly packed can be frustrating, and take away a lot of the enjoyment of an RV stay.

What if an RV park with mostly tightly packed sites offered premium sites where there was, say, an extra 10 to 15 feet between sites? Would you pay an extra $10 for the extra space?

