Have you already made at least one campground reservation for next summer?

0
Reader polls

Are you planning ahead as far as next summer by already making at least one campground or RV park reservation? We’re hearing stories about huge numbers of new RVers coming on the scene, with warnings that they may pack campgrounds in the year ahead.

Are you concerned enough about securing a place to stay with your RV that you are planning into next year’s busy season? Curious minds want to know. Please feel free to leave a comment.


Did you see the results of last Sunday’s poll, where we asked: “Would you pay an additional $10 a night for an extra-wide RV site?” The results were very interesting.

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments