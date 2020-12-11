Will you travel to see friends or family for the holidays this month?

The holidays look different this year, but for many of us, we might be trying to make them seem as “normal” as we possibly can. This year, will you travel to see friends and family to celebrate the holidays together, or will you stay home and celebrate with just your household?

Please tell us in the poll below. Please leave a comment too, if you would like. But remember, please be repectful. We cannot judge from behind our keyboards because we do not know one another’s situations.

If you are traveling this month, stay safe, stay healthy, and don’t drink and drive.