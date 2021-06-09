Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Search...
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

Do you USUALLY buy your gas/diesel based on price, brand or location?

By RV Travel
0

Say you’ve just left the campground and you’re getting ready for a long day of driving. You’ve got a little more than a quarter tank left. There’s cheap gas about 2 miles ahead, your favorite brand of gas station (say, Shell) 1.5 miles ahead, but there’s a random gas station just half a mile ahead. Where do you go?

When you buy gas or diesel, is it usually based on price, brand or location (how close a gas station is to your current location or your destination)?

Once you’ve voted in the poll below please leave a comment. Thanks!

Previous articleWhat types of screws, screwdrivers and driver bits are used in RV construction?
Next articleTip: Different ways to get rid of all that “stuff” to downsize

Related Articles

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,135FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.