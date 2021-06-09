What types of screws, screwdrivers and driver bits are used in RV construction?

From RV Education 101

Are you confused with all the different fasteners and screw heads used in RV construction?

You need to be familiar with these screws so you can take the right screwdrivers and driver bits in your RV toolbox. It took some research, but I think I can help explain what to keep in your toolbox so you can deal with any fastener in the RV.

Here is some fun history I discovered while researching this topic: I found an article that said using square-headed fasteners saved Henry Ford’s workers two hours of assembly time per vehicle. That’s a lot of time and money saved for assembly line work. So, Ford wanted to license the screws but the owner of the square head screws, P.L. Robertson refused. That’s when the Phillips head screw, owned by Henry Phillips, gained popularity in America. Henry Ford needed screws that were fast to use and torqued tight for fastenings that would hold.

Watch the video below to learn all about different fasteners used in RVs.

To learn more about using and maintaining your RV visit RV Online Training

Related:

Carry some basic tools – even if you can’t use them