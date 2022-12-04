Preowned RV prices continue to dive. Are we heading back to “normal” territory?

0 ( 0 )

For several years, preowned RV prices were fairly steady and predictable. From 2017 through 2019, the average price for motorhomes stayed between $40,000 and $50,000. Towable units ranged from $13,000 to $15,000. Seasonal fluctuations were to be expected as demand dictated prices. But when COVID came calling, all bets were off. In October 2021, the average motorhome price peaked at $81,000-plus. Towables peaked at $24,000-plus two months earlier. What a difference a year makes! Prices are dropping like a stone. Are we headed back to “normal” territory?

Drama in the market?

Preowned RV market watcher Black Book doesn’t speculate as to what the future holds. But just looking at recent history is quite interesting. “The average sales prices for motorhomes and towables sold at wholesale auctions declined last month,” reports Eric Lawrence with Black Book. Motorized RVs averaged $62,070, where in September the price was $74,069. That’s a drop of more than 16%. Travel trailers and fifth-wheels (as a collective group) saw less drama. October values were $20,187, compared to September averages of $21,217—down nearly 5%.

Black Book observes, “The drop off in motor home values from the month before looks quite dramatic, but when you consider the overall trend line for the past several months, it is consistent with the patterns that we have been seeing since late spring; for example, it’s down 10% from August and 16% from June.”

A welcome pattern

“Consistent with the patterns.” If you’re an RVer looking closely at preowned RV prices, it’s probably a pattern you’ll welcome. For many, prices are still looking pretty high, but let’s compare it to last year at this same time. In October 2021, the average motorhome sold for $81,384; towables were sitting at $22,313. Motorized buyers, that works out to a 24.15% drop in prices. Again, less drama for towable buyers, but still a respectable 9.53% decrease.

Are we headed back to normal territory? Much depends on what you call “normal.” We’re not economy nerds, so somebody with greater expertise would have to factor in the matter of inflation. But any way you slice it, we could look forward to better preowned prices. That’s especially true if what many predict in terms of a sell-off by many of those who bought rigs while wearing “rose colored glasses” are finding that the reality of RV ownership is a bigger commitment than they thought.

