Be prepared with an “extreme heat kit”

A man died recently in Death Valley from extreme heat. He was found in his car by the side of the road. Others have met the same fate and not just in Death Valley. Don’t join them. Here, from the Arizona State Department of Transportation is advice about to prepare for extreme heat driving, including what supplies to pack along on a car trip:

Never drive in extreme heat without a fully-charged cell phone and extra drinking water for all passengers, including pets. Other must-haves include these items: