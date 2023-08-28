RV News Briefs, Monday, August 28, 2023

Here is the latest news of interest to RVers. If you have a news tip, email it to us at editor@rvtravel.com. Thanks!

Bryce Canyon National Park received a report at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 25, of a hiker, 64-year-old Jeanne Roblez Howell of Sedona, Arizona, who was overdue from a 2 p.m. hike on the Fairyland Loop trail. A search of the area was conducted in cooperation with the Garfield County Sheriff’s office and the Utah Department of Public Safety. The body of Mrs. Howell was discovered at 1:30 a.m. on August 26 within Campbell Canyon, approximately a mile east of the Fairyland Loop. She was pronounced dead at the scene by a Garfield County medical examiner.

Death Valley National Park is still closed due to flood damage, and that means all roads in and out and all campgrounds. We’ll let you know when the park reopens.

Hurricane Hilary didn’t cause the kind of extensive damage in Southern California that was feared. While California State Park officials do not yet have a full assessment of the storm’s impact, no significant damages were reported in Los Angeles, San Diego or Orange counties. State parks and beaches that were lightly impacted have reopened. For those that remain closed, the public is advised to obey their rules so the staff can work to reopen them. For a list of closures visit parks.ca.gov/Incidents

A draft plan at Utah’s Zion National Park would moderately boost prices for the park’s three front country campgrounds. The cost of a campsite with electricity in Watchman Campground would rise from $30 to $45 per night, while a non-electric campsite in Watchman and South campgrounds would increase from $20 to $35. A night in a non-electric campsite in Lava Point would rise from $20 to $25.

Fort Pulaski National Monument in Georgia closed at noon today (Monday, August 28), to finish preparations for expected impacts from Hurricane Idalia. The park will remain closed until after the storm has passed and re-open once damage assessments have been made and the park is deemed safe for visitation.

Until further notice, Parks Canada is offering complimentary admission and front-country accommodations to its prime national parks situated in British Columbia and Alberta to those affected by the recent evacuations in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

This is what the night skies look like if you get away from lights of civilization. This stunning photo of the Bureau of Land Management’s Trona Pinnacles in central California is an example. This unusual California landscape consists of more than 500 tufa (calcium carbonate) pinnacles, some as high as 140 feet, rising from the bed of the Searles Lake basin.