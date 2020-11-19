Press release: 2021 Winnebago Journey motorhome debuts

Winnebago, one of the largest RV manufacturers, has announced its next generation of products. Notable among the new model RVs is the Journey diesel pusher motorhome. Here, from a lightly edited news release (to remove gushy superlatives), is the basic information:

An all-new, clean-sheet diesel pusher, the Journey offers a contemporary design, the largest storage capacity in its class, and the industry’s quietest ride. The Journey is built on the Freightliner XCM Chassis with an integrated Maxum II foundation with power supplied by a 380-hp Cummins ISL 8.9L engine.

“The Journey delivers an exceptionally quiet, comfortable ride with smooth, precise handling,” said Brian Hazelton Senior Vice President, Winnebago-brand RVs. “The Journey is the culmination of everything we’ve learned in our storied history, and is a superlative coach designed to delight customers for the long haul.”

Outfitted with the new Winnebago Connect smart coach system, the Journey allows you to control and monitor key aspects of your coach from your mobile device including monitoring tank resources, climate and battery levels.

The Journey will be available in three floorplans (34N, 36K and 40P) with premium amenities, best-in-class storage, and a walk-around king bed. It features luxury plank flooring and wood cabinetry. Features built for entertaining include:

• A lounge offering opposing slideouts with ideal sightlines to the 50” HDTV with home theater sound bar system, reclining theater seating (optional 34N) with USB ports, remote holders, integrated cupholders and lap table.

• An exterior entertainment center with a 40” TV, home theater soundbar system with portable Bluetooth subwoofer.

• A Galley featuring top-of-the-line appliances including an 18-cubic-foot double-door stainless-steel residential refrigerator/freezer.

About Winnebago:

Winnebago motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth wheel products are manufactured at dedicated facilities in Iowa and Indiana. The leading Winnebago brand of products is the most recognizable name in the industry. Winnebago is a part of Winnebago Industries, Inc (NYSE: WGO), a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar, and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities.