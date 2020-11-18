Winnebago reveals updated motorhomes for handicapped RVers

FOREST CITY, IA – Nov. 18, 2020 — Winnebago Industries Specialty Vehicle Division has revealed its updated 2021 Accessibility Enhanced (AE) RV line. The Inspire AE and Adventurer 30T AE 2021 models feature standard wheelchair tie-downs, platform wheelchair lifts, and expanded hallways and bathrooms. In addition to the product upgrades, Winnebago also announced a dealer partnership for the 2021 model year products with La Mesa RV to carry the AE units exclusively.

The new 2021 AE floor plans reflect the most commonly requested design elements such as expanded hallway and bathroom areas, accessible controls for lights and RV systems, remote controls for the wheelchair lift and door, and more. The new Inspire is a 35-foot Class A diesel, providing abundant space and power. The Adventurer 30T AE is a 31-foot Class A and includes a sleeper sofa to increase sitting areas, a roll-under sink, and pedestal tables.

“As a company dedicated to innovation, Winnebago is always looking to improve our Accessibility Enhanced RVs,” says Robert Kim, Director of Winnebago’s Specialty Vehicle Division. “For the 2021 AE line, we are excited to offer two class A platforms with so many accessible features.”

Almost every room in the 2021 AE RVs is enhanced to meet a person’s requirements with mobility limitations. These changes and enhancements require changing approximately 40 percent of the features compared to a conventional motorhome.

The 2021 Inspire will be on display at the 2021 Florida RV Supershow in Tampa on January 13-17, 2021.

This article is based on a news release from Winnebago Industries.