Press release: Winnebago debuts Hike and Voyage travel trailers

Winnebago, one of the largest RV manufacturers, has announced its next generation of products. Notable among the new model RVs are the Hike and Voyage travel trailers.

The Hike is a travel trailer built for life beyond the beaten path featuring five floor plans ranging in length between 20 and 25 feet. The latest updates further advance the Hike’s ability to reach new places and include a spare tire and carrier and new “T” cross bar fittings to haul gear via the innovative exo-skeleton.

The Voyage is built for explorers who dream of extended adventures while still bringing comfort and connectivity to the campground. Highlights to the new Voyage Travel Trailer lineup for 2021 include pass-through compartment storage and a new interior décor package – Brooklyn. Updated fifth wheel features include enhanced front cap styling and larger cap lights.

Winnebago motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth wheel products are manufactured at dedicated facilities in Iowa and Indiana. The leading Winnebago brand of products is the most recognizable name in the industry. Winnebago is a part of Winnebago Industries, Inc (NYSE: WGO), a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar, and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities.

