RV Daily Tips. Friday, November 20, 2020

Issue 1476

Today’s thought

“I am not a teacher, but an awakener.” ―Robert Frost

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Peanut Butter Fudge Day!

On this day in history: 1789 – New Jersey becomes the first U.S. state to ratify the Bill of Rights.

Tip of the Day

Hiding places for valuables in your RV

By Peggi McDonald

There are many places to create “out of sight” hiding places for your valuables in your RV. It’s difficult to steal something quickly when you don’t know where to look. One common “hideout” is small containers buried inside food packages such as coffee, cereal, sugar, rice, etc. Here are several more ideas you might not have thought of.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2020 Roofnest Sparrow. As he reports, these rooftop tents are “a great alternative for the casual enthusiast looking to go somewhere who wants to step up from a tent.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 Starcraft Autumn Ridge 182RB Travel Trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

The campground of your dreams? No way!

Oh, this is way too funny — a publicity photo from the REV Group, the third largest motorhome manufacturer in America. Maybe a little Photoshop going on here? If such a scenic campsite did exist, how much do you think it would go for? This ain’t no $60-a-night spot, that’s for sure. You won’t believe where the spectacular scene was actually shot! Good luck finding an RV anywhere near there! Check it out!

Reader poll

Do you listen to broadcast radio more or less often than 15 years ago?

Quick Tip

Trailer towing? Remember “gross weight” is more than just the trailer

Your pickup or other tow vehicle has set limits as to how much weight it can handle. Typically the number to watch for is gross combined weight rating or gross combination weight rating (GCWR). That’s not limited to the weight of the tow vehicle, the trailer, and the stuff you’ve “stuffed” in the trailer. It also includes passengers and all that stuff you’ve got in the truck bed. Always a good idea to run your tow vehicle and trailer “over the scales” to ensure you’re not overloaded!

Website of the day

The best coffee shops in America

Find your favorite cup o’ Joe at one of these 50 coffee shops across America. Happen to be near one on this list? Go give it a shot … or a double! Wink.

Clubs and useful organizations

Trivia

Video game players make good surgeons! Researchers have found that doctors who spend at least three hours each week playing video games made about 37 fewer mistakes when performing surgeries and worked 27 percent faster than those who did not play video games. We guess good hand-eye coordination pays off, huh?

*Yesterday we showed you the PDF that the CDC uses to classify different types of exercises. Scroll down to yesterday’s trivia section to read it.

The funniest sign for your RV (and a best-seller with RVtravel.com readers!). Click here to laugh.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Here’s Boogity, our Boston, at the wheel of our motorhome while we are pulled off the road.” —Gary & Nancy Wise

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

We are sad to report that the Pillsbury Doughboy has died.

His funeral will be held at 350 for about 20 minutes.

