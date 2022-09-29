How to help prevent winter RV roof damage

Here are some tips from Dicor Corporation to help prevent winter RV roof damage.

After making repairs to and cleaning your roof, we are sure you want to keep it that way for as long as possible. We all know winter weather can be harsh. The effects of months and months of cold winds and snow can be damaging to a lot of things, especially your RV’s roof. Even for those living in slightly milder areas, an RV exposed to the elements without periodic care can suffer some real damage. Here’s how to best prevent roof damage.

Keep it indoors

Now, obviously it is ideal to be able to store your RV indoors throughout the winter. Facilities like pole barns, additional garage stalls and even an outdoor RV stall/port can be priceless resources for winter storage. This will prevent any kind of winter weather to directly impact the integrity of the RV, and minimal inspection is needed to ensure the vehicle is in tip-top shape.

Most people do not have the extra space at home for such storage, or the resources to rent a nearby storage space. Like we said, indoor storage is the ideal solution, but it certainly isn’t the only option to lessen the effects of winter.

Throw a tarp on it

Something as simple as a tarp can make a big difference in keeping the integrity of your RV’s roof. Tarps, weighed down or tied in place, can keep the moisture of snow from causing any leaks, and can also help keep any debris from frozen tree branches from puncturing or scratching your roof. We do recommend regularly removing the snow and any fallen sticks or branches from atop your RV to prevent any additional weight on your roof.

[Editor’s note: Not all in the industry agree with the idea of simply “tarping” an RV roof. Unless sufficient air space is included, some are concerned that lack of air movement with a wet tarp on top could create trouble on its own. Blue tarps, and other plastic tarps, don’t breathe, and if they cover more than the roof, the accumulated moisture in your RV can lead to serious damage. Notwithstanding, if you need to take the rig out and a tarp is frozen to your roof, your trip may never happen.]

Keep it clean

For those who do not have a covering or protection for your RV, clearing the snow from the roof regularly is the next best option. As snow piles up, and eventually begins to melt, it can cause major issues. Water will always find somewhere to go, and the smallest scratch on the membrane or crack in the seals of your roof can lead to severe leaking and water damage inside your RV. Not to mention, the excess weight of a heavy snowfall can negatively impact the integrity of your roof’s structure.

As always, if you are going to get on your RV roof be sure you use extreme caution. This is especially true in the winter, as water and ice can make the roof very slippery, which is dangerous. If you are going to remove snow, it is best to work from scaffolding on the side as opposed to on the roof directly. If you have any hesitation about performing roof maintenance yourself, have your local RV service center professionals handle the task for you.

