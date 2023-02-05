Sit down: The high cost of camping here may make you faint!

By Chuck Woodbury

A new RV park will open in May near Utah’s Zion National Park. Heaven knows the area could use a new place to stay. Zion is the tenth most popular national park in the United States and it’s next to impossible to find a campsite there without reservations a year in advance. The photo above shows a happy couple camping in the new park.

So, a new place to camp near this popular national park is great news, right? No, wrong, wrong, wrong!!!

It’s WRONG because you and I can’t stay there. Well, technically we can, but our RVs can’t. AutoCamp Zion is for Glampers, who will pay $299 to $779 a night (plus hefty taxes and fees—see below) to stay in a glamorous Airstream trailer, a glamorous tent or a glamorous cabin. Warning: No $25,000 cheapo travel trailers allowed or even your brand-new $250,000 luxury Class A motorhome. Nope, no RVs at all!

But, thankfully, there is some good news: Pets are allowed. Only $75 a night!!

Guests have multiple lodging options, including Classic Airstream trailers or luxurious canvas tents or fancy cabins. Guests can also choose X Suites with a private bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and living area, equipped with flat-screen TVs and “nestled in nature.” Basecamp Suites for those who want a little more room include an Airstream and a canvas tent and will accommodate six guests.

This park and others already in the system elsewhere are not your ordinary campgrounds. They have gorgeous lodges, gourmet restaurants and Wi-Fi everywhere you go.

AutoCamp has other locations—Yosemite, Russian River and Joshua Tree in California, plus the Catskills, and coming soon to Asheville, Texas Hill Country, Sequoia National Park (Calif.) and Zion. Your RV is not welcome at any of these. Just people with plenty of money (see below). And more are locations coming—great news for all those new glampers who have money to burn and whose idea of experiencing nature is a hot tub near a pine tree.

Oh, Airstream and its parent company, Thor, must be pleased as punch to be selling all those trailers, and having the opportunity to showcase them to MWM.*

*Millennials With Money”

The RV Industry Association (RVIA), the organization that represents RV manufacturers, has done nothing to address what I would think would be a disturbing trend: a proliferation of new glampgrounds that do not accommodate RVs at a time when record numbers of RVs are being sold and shipped and places to camp with them are disappearing faster than green grass through a goose.

But then, the RVIA doesn’t give a hoot about you beyond selling you an RV, for which it gets a fee for each one sold to pay its employees and run commercials that show RVs in gorgeous settings that rarely exist in real life. RVIA represents RV makers and related businesses.

DID YOU KNOW that there is no organization (as in zero) that looks out for the interests of RVers—you and me and millions of others?

Okay, rant finished: Your turn. Leave a comment! But first, read what’s below this photo.

FINAL NOTE: I placed a test reservation for a BaseCamp Suite (pic above), for three days in late July at the new Zion park. Look at the extra charges, taxes and fees: Yikes! The total for three nights: $2,669.09. Are you kidding me??

