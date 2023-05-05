You see them everywhere, but are cairns a help or a hazard?

You’ve probably seen them in campgrounds, on beaches and on hiking trails and paths, but if you don’t know, a cairn is defined by the Oxford Dictionary as a mound of stones built as a memorial or landmark, typically on a hilltop or skyline. Better known today as rock stacking, the practice of building cairns dates back to ancient times. The word originates from a term in the Gaelic language which means “heaps of stones.”

Who started stacking?

Cairns can be found throughout the world. In Mongolia, stone stacks were erected to mark graves. They warned sailors away from Norway’s dangerous coastline long before lighthouses came into existence. Alaskan natives and their sled dogs followed cairns as trade route markers. And on and on it went.

Why stack stones?

Rocks were readily available in many areas of the ancient world. Stacked rock formations were not negatively affected by weather or time. They were the perfect medium to use when people wanted a location marked for posterity.

Today, people stack rocks and post photos on social media. It’s become an international art phenomenon across the entire world. You may have witnessed folks building cairns at the beach, along a forest path, or in a park.

Are cairns good or bad?

Park rangers have two words for today’s cairn builders within National Parks: Please stop!

In remote regions of some of our National Parks, cairns are purposely built to help hikers follow the trail. For example, if you’re hiking in the desert, everything can look the same. Rock stacks can help guide you. Note: Hikers should always have additional means (besides cairns) for following remote trails.

Unofficial cairns can easily mislead hikers and backpackers away from the trail, potentially causing harm or even loss of life. In addition, placing more rocks atop an existing tower may confuse hikers or cause the cairn to collapse. Don’t do it!

Building these towers often disturbs the soil, making erosion more likely. Stacking stones can also negatively affect fragile vegetation and micro-ecosystems that live beneath the rocks.

A place for everything

I appreciate the patience and steady hands it takes to build an elaborate cairn. However, there is a place for everything, so stack your rocks in places that allow it.

Always check with authorities before building a cairn anywhere except your own property, of course. Follow the “leave no trace” motto, and our parks and wilderness areas will remain wild and beautiful for generations to come.

Have you ever followed cairns when hiking? Tell us where you were in the comment section that follows.

RELATED

##RVT1103