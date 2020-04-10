Views from quarantine: What’s out your window? Send us a photo!

Since we’re all stuck inside together (well, not actually “together”), we might as well enjoy each other’s views! Where are you reading this? What is the view out your front door, window, campsite or porch?

Send a photo with a description and location (if you wish) to emily (at) rvtravel.com . Or, you can submit it here. If you can get a shot with the RVtravel.com newsletter in there, you get bonus points! Wink. For example, below is my (Emily’s) view. I live near Seattle in an apartment looking out onto 200 acres of protected wetlands. This is where I am typing this, and where I am “quarantined.”

We’ll feature some of the best photos in our upcoming newsletters.

Thanks! Stay healthy!

##RVT943