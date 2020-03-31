Quartzsite boondocking areas full, new rules in place

The Bureau of Land Management, Colorado River District, has issued this statement about one of the most popular boondocking areas in the Southwest. LTVA’s are Long Term Visitor Areas.

Currently, the La Posa North, South, West, and Tyson Wash LTVAs south of Quartzsite, Arizona, and Imperial Dam LTVA in California, remain open to the public, but are currently at maximum capacity. Dispersed camping areas near the LTVAs are also full.

You should look for alternative camping locations. Please call our Lake Havasu Field Office (928-505-1200) or Yuma Field Office (928-317-3200) for the latest information on potential camping areas. While the BLM has waived day-use fees to our recreation sites, overnight fees remain in effectfor the LTVAs.

It is our intention that after April 15 the LTVAs will convert to 14-day camping areas, as they do each year. However, after April 15, amenities such as toilets, trash removal and wastewater dumping services (both black and gray water) may no longer be provided due to contractor, staff, and supply shortages.

After April 15, you should be prepared to pack out your trash and to find alternative means of dumping wastewater, since dumping of any kind is prohibited on public lands. You should also plan to bring their own toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies.