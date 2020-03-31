RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1308

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Today’s thought

“And above all, watch with glittering eyes the whole world around you because the greatest secrets are always hidden in the most unlikely places. Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.” ― Roald Dahl



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Clams On The Half Shell Day!

Coronavirus Updates for RVers

Because so much is happening, and so fast, we are separating our daily coronavirus news updates into its own file.

There is so much interest now on how the virus is impacting our lives as RVers, our staff is devoting more time to keeping you informed of critical matters that affect how you use and travel with your RV.

Read today’s coronavirus news updates for RVers.

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Your input requested.

If you are a member of an RV club or are affiliated with an RV-related event would you please let us know if its gatherings, meetings, etc., are cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus? We’ll pass along the info to our readers. We appreciate any news related to RVing that’s being affected by the virus. Please submit it here. Thank you!

RV Life in a Coronavirus World: “Mr. President, please open our campgrounds!”

We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days. Here is Montgomery’s story.

Level your rig like a pro – without messing up your suspension

By Greg Illes

For most RVers leveling seems pretty straightforward. The most difficult thing seems to be getting that pesky bubble centered in the level. This is challenging when using leveling ramps or blocks, but less so when using leveling jacks.

But there are some nuances to leveling and they’re worth understanding. Leveling actually consists of two distinct components, front-to-back and side-to-side. These have very different needs and caveats. Continue reading.

The rude couple in the campsite next door…

From Chuck’s Roadside Journal: Sometimes you run into the perfect storm. I am not talking about running into one on the ocean, but in an RV park. It happened to me in Kingman, Arizona. Continue reading.

Yesterday’s featured article: What don’t you know about the Grand Canyon?

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Scraping bottom when exiting a parking lot?

If your RV bumper scrapes when entering or exiting a parking lot or other driveway, try taking the exit with your rig at an angle rather than straight on. Still no help? You may want to add skid wheels to the back of your trailer. Two types: bolt on and weld on. The former sometimes tear off, so the added hassle of finding a welding shop may be worth the trouble.

Hold the door open, will ya?

A good place to store earrings while on the road

Gail of RVtravel.com has a tip that will help you store and find your earrings while RVing. Watch the video

Random RV Thought

Website of the day

Forest Service and other government agency volunteer positions

Hundreds of volunteer opportunities with the U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service and other government agencies, including campground hosts, wilderness ranger, boat launch hosts, facility maintenance, trailhead naturalist, interpreter and educator, and tons more.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 11 percent have seen a ghost

• 17 percent receive more than 50 emails a day

• 24 percent say it’s not important that a campsite have a concrete pad

Recent poll: How is the stock of inventory in your local grocery stores? Tell us here.

Trivia

In 1939, American author Ernest Vincent Wright published the 50,000-word novel Gadsby without using the letter “e” in the entire book. Not even once. It’s important to note that the letter “e” is the most commonly used letter in the English language.

How many items does the average U.S. household contain?

A.) 150,000

B.) 300,000

C.) 500,000

Hint: We told you yesterday.

Leave here with a laugh

Tried calling the tinnitus helpline. No answer … just kept ringing.

