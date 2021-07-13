Are quick-release hose connectors worth having? Oh, yeah!

Setting up in an unexpected downpour of rain was all it took for quick-release hose connectors to become one of hubby’s favorite RV gadgets. Do you use them?

We’ve put them on our drinking water hose and black water rinse hose, and they really live up to their name! Now it takes no time at all to snap hoses into place without the hassle of getting the threading lined up and tightened so that no water leaks. The quick-release hose connectors are also great when we camp in cold weather. It’s so much easier to snap hoses on than fumble with threaded fittings when your fingers are frozen!

We’ve learned a few important things about them that may be helpful to you:

Many quick-release hose connectors have a water stop feature. Nice idea and useful, but it can be difficult to connect to it if the hose is pressurized.

The best quick-release connectors are made of solid brass – not brass-colored aluminum or other brass lookalikes. It pays to get high-quality connectors. (The first ones we bought from our local home store lasted less than six months before they corroded and developed leaks.) These are the highly-rated ones pictured above.

You can get quick-release connectors that are made from plastic. Some people have had good luck with these because they will not corrode. However, the sun can degrade the plastic and cause the connectors to fail.

A water pressure regulator is a must. Water pressure can vary greatly from campground to campground. Many quick-release connectors are rated for water pressure under 60 psi. If your water pressure exceeds 60 psi you may damage the connector or worse – your RV plumbing lines. This is the one RVtravel.com recommends.

Quick-release connectors come in varying sizes. Be sure to check the size your hoses require before you make a purchase.

##RVDT1642