Read the fine print before bringing your golf cart to the campground

Charlie wasn’t happy. I could see his frustration before I even got situated at the campfire. His anger quickly erupted. “After buying a trailer and hauling it across the country, now I find out that my golf cart is banned in this campground!”

“That’s why you should always check the campground rules before you reserve,” Chet advised.

“I did that!” Charlie angrily responded. “Their website said that golf carts were welcome! So, now what?! My wife has trouble walking and we counted on using our golf cart to get around.”

The small print

When I got back to our RV, I checked the campground’s rules and, sure enough, it clearly stated, “Electric golf carts welcome!” I guessed that Charlie’s golf cart must be gas-powered. It was a good reminder to always read campground rules and regulations carefully. Get clarification for things that may be game changers for you—like whether or not gas-powered golf carts are permitted.

Why not gas-fueled?

Some campgrounds disallow gas-powered golf carts for the following reasons:

Too fast. Carts fueled by gasoline can reach higher speeds than electric carts. Campground managers I spoke with said that they worry about this increased speed potential, fearing that the carts may cause personal injuries, campground infrastructure damage, and/or damage to the vehicles belonging to other RVers.

Common sense

Here are some common sense rules for operating golf carts in campgrounds—no matter whether you’re driving gas- or electric-fueled golf carts:

Speed. Always follow the campground’s posted speed limits. Be aware that children, other campers or animals may suddenly dart out in front of you. Drive defensively. If you allow someone else to drive your golf cart, make sure they know and follow the speed limits.

Passengers. It might be tempting to carry more folks than the number of seats on your cart. Don’t do it! Hanging on the sides or carrying someone on your lap is not safe. Falling from a cart can cause serious injury. Don’t risk it. Also caution passengers to keep their hands, arms, legs, and feet inside the cart at all times while in transit.

What about you? Do you think golf carts should be banned in campgrounds? Vote in the poll, then tell us in the comments below.

