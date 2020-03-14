Reader letter: RV park doesn’t understand the term LP gas

Dear Chuck,

I noticed this morning when I left an RV resort in Palm Desert, California, that one of my LP tanks was empty. I figured I could get it filled near my destination so I didn’t ask about it when I left.

I checked into Pirate Cove RV Resort in Needles, California, this afternoon. It’s our first time at this resort. When I checked in I asked the woman in the office where I could get an LP tank filled. She looked at me and asked, “What’s that?” I told her it was a liquid petroleum tank. “What’s that used for?” she asked. I said that LP gas provides fuel for the water heater, stove-top and refrigerator when we’re traveling or not connected to electricity.

She said she didn’t know but would be back in a minute. Out comes a person with a red shirt with “SECURITY” on the front. He asks, “What are you looking for?” The conversation was basically a repeat of the one I had with the young lady. His reply was, “I don’t know but they might have something like that in Lake Havasu.” He suggested I should drive down there and ask.

I said that I saw a sign that a Shell station to the west about five miles had LP. The man said he never heard of anyone in Topock having LP. The fact that Topock was east of Needles and the Shell Station was west didn’t seem to register with him.

I thanked him and walked back to my RV, wondering if I should laugh at the responses or feel sorry for them. In my 37 years of travel with an RV I had NEVER run into this type of answer before. I know that Pirate Cove is fairly new but I think they’ve been around at least three years now. I guess their lack of information for a basic item that an RV uses shouldn’t surprise me, but it did.

Did you ever run into this type of response before? Just wondering. — Tom Gutzke

Dear Tom,

No, I’ve never had an issue with the understanding of LP gas. But I’m sure there have been other, similar discussions that I can’t recall at the moment. But, really, working in an RV park and not knowing what LP gas is — that can’t be very common.