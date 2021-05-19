Get ready to share RVing with 56 million other campers

By Mike Gast

It’s official. You’re going to be sharing the road with 56 million other American RVers this summer. A recent scientific survey of American leisure travelers conducted by the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA) concluded that 31% (56 million) of all 180 million leisure travelers in the U.S. are packing up an RV and hitting the road this summer.

That’s nothing but good news, at least according to RVIA.

“More and more Americans are ready to travel this summer and 56 million of them are planning to go RVing in an RV they rent, own, or borrow,” said RVIA President and CEO Craig Kirby. “Even with other forms of travel returning, the desire to use an RV to get outdoors and experience an active outdoor lifestyle is stronger than ever. RVing has been cemented as a mainstream travel option that is here to stay.”

The survey also found that 91% of RVers surveyed said they plan to travel at least as much as last year, if not more.

RVIA officials were excited to also find that 10% of current non-RV owners said they plan to travel in an RV this summer. That’s good news for manufacturers as well as both traditional rental firms and peer-to-peer rental outfits. But it will put a strain on RV dealers who already are having problems restocking their lots. It’s also going to additionally strain already crowded private, state and national campgrounds.

The recent RVIA study was conducted by Cairn Consulting. This is the same firm that conducts the annual North American Camping Report for Kampgrounds of America Inc. The RVIA study included surveys completed by a statistically balanced cross-section of 1,276 U.S. leisure travelers.

Related:

2021 North American Camping Report finds 2.6 million new camping households

##RVT1001b