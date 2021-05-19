RV Review: 2021 Rockwood Mini Lite 2516S

By Tony Barthel

Yesterday we looked at one interpretation of a rear-bedroom travel trailer. Today we take a look at another. While I’ve often said a lot of the floor plans from one company are very, very similar to those of another, the execution and materials can make a substantial difference – good or bad.

Today I am focusing on the Rockwood Mini Lite 2516S, a rear-bedroom trailer that has much the same layout as yesterday’s KZ Connect SE C221FKKSE. It’s also good to know that the Rockwood 2516s is identical to the Flagstaff 25FKBS. So if your local dealer has one of the other, you’d be getting the same trailer. Why would someone buy one over the other?

Big differences between the Rockwood Mini Lite and the KZ Connect SE

There are both big and little differences between the two trailers. But, how much do these differences matter? That’s going to depend on the buyer, of course.

First of all, the Rockwood Mini Lite features two entry doors – one in the bedroom and the second in the main living area. I like this idea only because if there ever is a fire, you can get out more quickly and not have to pass the fridge. Not that you’d stop for a beer on the way out, but RV refrigerators are a more likely fire starter than your mattress.

And while I’ve heard some folks comment that the two doors were awesome, I’ve heard others say that that feature takes away from interior storage. There is never just one correct answer to any question.

The Rockwood Mini Lite trailer also features a slide room in the bedroom, so you get more space there. But that also means you’re hauling around the weight of two slide rooms instead of just one. How much of a weight difference? The Rockwood outweighs the KZ trailer by almost 800 pounds.

I have mentioned in the past that my wife and I have very different sleep schedules. I wake up around 5 a.m. so I can get the latest updates on the RV business and what’s happening, and, well, her personal timeline is vastly different.

The bathroom in the Rockwood Mini Lite bisects the floor plan

So one of the things that really appeals to me about the Rockwood Mini Lite is that the bathroom completely bisects the floor plan. In the KZ, the bathroom could be bypassed by someone walking to or from the bedroom, which also has merits. But by having two doors to the bathroom totally split the rig in half, I think you’d have better sound isolation between front and back.

Again, this is going to be such a subjective thing. It’s good for my wife and me. But I can also see the merits of being able to bypass the bathroom on the way to the bedroom. Especially on taco Tuesday.

Rockwood rules the roost in the suspension department

But one area where Rockwood really rules the roost in comparison is in the suspension department. The KZ trailer uses a leaf spring setup, whereas the Rockwood uses a Dexter Torflex® axle. That means each wheel is essentially independently suspended. I have towed a lot of trailers and this suspension makes a huge positive difference in my personal experience.

On the subject of towing safety, the Rockwood also comes with Goodyear Endurance tires filled with nitrogen, but also with an automotive-style tire pressure monitoring system. My personal thoughts on this is that you can’t do better. This is the gold standard of trailer tire safety. Period.

I like that you can get the Rockwood with an optional 12-volt DC refrigerator which includes a 190-watt solar panel on the roof and inverter package.

I also like the Rockwood roof build methodology better than most travel trailers in the industry. Rockwood uses an aluminum rib and thick solid core foam which is vacuum laminated together. This means the roof is fully walkable, and even my big self has been on the roof of my own trailer. Not often, though – I hate ladders and heights.

Subtle differences between the Rockwood Mini Lite and KZ Connect

Now, on to the subtle differences that you might not immediately catch between the Rockwood Mini Lite and the KZ Connect.

One of those is that the Rockwood uses frameless windows which are hinged at the top. While some perceive that these don’t provide as much ventilation as sliding windows, Rockwood also includes a high-performance ceiling vent fan with rain cover.

Funny thing. I’m sitting in a campground as I write this with that very fan working while I have the windows opened around me and it really is a good system.

Rockwood also steps up to the plate with a ShowerMiser water saver. With that you can divert water back into the fresh water tank while waiting for the shower water to get hot. I don’t know of any other trailer brand that has this, but it can make a big difference in how long you can stay out while boondocking.

Both bedroom and main living space entry doors in the Rockwood Mini Lite feature shades in the windows in the doors, which is pretty nifty.

Similar kitchen layouts

Up front, the kitchen has the same basic layout, but the Rockwood has cabinets across the front top as well as a pantry space along the road side. So there’s definitely more storage here.

Also, having a slide in the bedroom means there’s more cabinet and drawer space there, as well. And the bed has two drawers underneath and storage accessible from the outside. Oh, while that bed is up you might marvel at the fact that even the bed uses a welded aluminum structure.

While both trailers feature heated and enclosed underbellies, the Rockwood also has 12-volt tank heaters for if you’re traveling when it’s below freezing and need to keep the tanks warm.

Speaking of being warm, I like that Rockwood puts their heat vents in the cabinets rather than on the floors. This trailer also comes with a space heating electric fireplace. And instead of only having a space for a TV above that where you can put what you want, this one comes with the TV.

Also in the heat department, this one has the 22” oven rather than the 17” model.

Final thoughts

A few weeks ago I was camping with someone who had a trailer similar to my own and who said, “Oh, yeah. It’s just like a Rockwood but I paid less.”

I make no apologies about being a fan of Rockwood and Flagstaff products. It’s not some blind brand loyalty at all. It’s literally due to looking at what’s included, the build methodology and the customer experience.

You could also argue that the KZ Connect has an outdoor kitchen. But I was really disappointed that the refrigerator is right over the griddle –which makes no sense. There is a portable grill mount on this trailer and it comes with the grill. So you’re close – missing only the fridge. But if that’s important, might I suggest a portable 12-volt DC refrigerator which works in transit. I understand the idea of a bar-sized 120-volt AC-only refrigerator. But it doesn’t make as much sense as a 12-volt cooler-style fridge.

Do I think someone who buys the KZ Connect will be disappointed? Probably not. But I also think that if you’re investing tens of thousands of dollars in something that is part of your family vacation for years to come, it also is really worth your while to know the differences and whether or not they will matter to you.

