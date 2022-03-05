Why many more Americans will choose RVs as their homes

By Chuck Woodbury
(We apologize for the delay in getting this published. We ran into a problem.)
am starting to wonder if the next “big thing” for countless millions of Americans is to buy an RV to live in rather than live in a sticks-and-bricks home—the kind with a permanent foundation, that cannot be moved—which is what most people live in today. The same applies to residents in other areas prone to natural disasters—floods, tornadoes, hurricanes…
Here’s why I’m thinking this.
In the past few weeks:
News stories discussed a new program in California that helps homeowners in fire-prone areas afford homeowners insurance. Apparently, premiums in some areas have tripled or the insurance has been canceled altogether—the fire risk is too high. Some residents can no longer afford to stay.
So why not just buy an RV? That’s my question.
Face it, today’s larger rigs are as comfortable as most homes. When a fire or other disaster threatens, head outta town. Marcus Lemonis, Camping World’s celebrity CEO and King Midas wannabe, will sell anyone with some level of creditworthiness a cheap RV with low 20-year payments. Buy it, drive it away—home sweet (affordable) mobile home. Hey, if your finances get really bad, default on your payment. Ya think the Repo Man will find you?
Soaring apartment rents
Another news story discussed soaring apartment rents around the country. Associated Press reported that in the 50 largest U.S. metro areas, median rent rose an astounding 19.3% from December 2020 to December 2021, according to a Realtor.com analysis of properties with two or fewer bedrooms. In Miami, the median rent exploded to $2,850, 49.8% higher than the previous year. How can people just getting by afford that?
High home prices
Yet another story discussed the incredible increase in home prices. A new housing development about two miles from me—about eight homes on postage-stamp-sized lots—is advertising price tags “starting at $2 million.” Just a month ago, the sign at the entrance said “starting at $1.6 million.” When the project was announced a year ago, prices started at $1.3 million. I’ll bet three years ago similar homes would have gone for half of that. If you don’t own a home now in the Seattle area, you’ll pay through the nose to get one (after a bidding war that will send the price soaring). And it’s the same all over the country, at least in the big cities.
RVs: Everything you need in a home
My daughter, Emily—the editor of this newsletter—attended the recent Seattle RV Show. “Everyone was gathered around the Class B motorhomes and vans,” she told me. That makes sense, we discussed, with the high interest among Millennials and younger folks in stealth camping, boondocking and “overlanding.” Emily said she was struck at how livable the big fifth wheels were. “They have everything you’d find in a nice home,” she said, mentioning recessed lighting, big-screen TVs, heated floors, washers and dryers, and wine coolers!
And then there’s street camping
And then there are the unfortunate people who are among the poorest of us, who can’t begin to buy an inexpensive home or even pay modest rent: They’ll scrape together $500 to buy a junker RV they can park on a street or in a city-sanctioned “Hooverville” where they can squat for months on end, sometimes, alas, in squalor. If I were one of them, I’d praise the Lord for a roof over my head—a whole lot better than sleeping in a tent on a city street.
In 1900, at the turn of the 20th century, 40 percent of the U.S. population lived in an urban area, while 60 percent lived in a rural area. By 1990, only 25 percent remained in a rural area with 75 percent living in the big city. If more and more of us start moving about in “mobile homes” instead of staying put in a city or the country, will the Census Bureau need a new category called “Both”? Don’t laugh: There are a lot of folks out there right now (we know them as full-timers), who can live in the boonies one day, and in a big city the next.
What do you think? Please leave a comment. Be civil, please.
I use to live rural in my sticks & bricks house but now many of the farms have been sold off for housing developments and those along the major highways are being sold for trucking terminals or warehouse’s. There is an explosion of housing in my area and many of the trailer parks are also being torn down to make way for more permanent packed in housing. Will this also be the fate of RV parks, especially those that are not considered high end? From the townships financial standpoint they will more than likely garner more tax revenue from new houses than from trailer and the RV parks
16 years full time – We’ve stayed in a suburb of Houston the last two winters. $725+elect. in a gated, full amenities, adult only park. Although rates have increased, this seems to be reasonable.
Our rig is a 2005, but has never been turned away from an age restricted park.
Lots of younger people have been conditioned during their education to rely upon, and demand more government support. Thus instilling a less responsible approach to life. This leads to apartment/rental living. Corporations are buying up lots of houses to further this trend. Investing and saving isn’t a priority when you expect the gov. to provide for you.
Given the increase of governmental control in the last two years, and future intentions, where/how we WANT to live may be irrelevant.
I can think of no better way to live than in our 5th wheel. We sold our bricks and mortar home in 2016 and have loved this lifestyle ever since. With the world as crazy as it is, we want to always be mobile.
One thing for sure- the people who chose RV living will kiss goodbye any hope of accumulating wealth from long-term real estate ownership. We lived on a large diesel motoryacht in swanky downtown Sausalito, Ca for 15 years. Real estate there is nosebleed expensive. We lived on our yacht, right there in the middle of it. What a life! But 15 years later, the local real estate had soared far, far higher. Not owning, we missed that escalator and were left at the bottom. Nearing retirement, we sold the yacht for about what we had originally paid for it…but that was nothing when compared to the rocket ride price increases for houses and condos in that area. So, we were forced to move 90 minutes north to where real estate was more “affordable” (only 2x-4x the national median,,,instead of 4x-8x). We also have a small travel trailer now…and we roam all over the USA with it in retirement. Owning real estate is how most people attain their wealth…but ah, the memories we made on that yac
In News reports about disasters, I always notice cars, trailers and RVs left parked in the flood or wildfire. They may have the ability to be driven away , but people don’t seem to do it. On the plus side, here in North Central Washington,
in orderly evacuations with notice, people often take their RVs and trailers to Fair grounds or big box stores as their evacuation housing.
We have been full timers for almost 4 years. We are in our 70’s. The first 3 years we rented out our SW Florida home unfurnished. We sold it this January for 3x’s what it cost to build it 27 years ago. We don’t have to worry about pool service, lawn maintenance, home insurance (which went up again this year!), upkeep & hurricanes. I feel relieved living and traveling in our beautiful fifth wheel. We average 25,000 miles per years and still love our freedom. To each there own😊
I live full time in my Travel Trailer, which I bought in 2016 and it is paid for. I have found several old time RV parks that have affordable lot rents. My lot rent is $475 a month with $70 for electric. My water and sewer is part of the lot rent. I have internet by using my neighbors Wi-Fi and pay him $15 a month. Sure it is rural living and there are some very, very old RVs abandoned here, but it beats renting a house or apartment and if I want to leave for another area, I just pack up, hookup and go. Very convenient and I feel the freedom of not sweating high prices.
I have often thought the best of both worlds (fixed base and mobile) would be a roomy fifth wheel or destination trailer that I could tow to a 55+ RV park in Arizona on November 1, then move to a 5-acre property in the Colorado mountains on May 1. From those two “bases,” we could use the Sprinter motor home and toad to travel around the country, visit our sons and their families during holiday periods, and still keep medical appointments and visit friends in Denver.
Maybe this could become a trend if prices keep soaring. There are certainly tradeoffs to be made: 1) cooks like to have more stuff in their kitchens than most motorhomes provide cabinet space for; and 2) men like their garages for storing lots of tools and workbenches, not mention bikes and all sorts of toys.
As usual, interesting and insightful commentary from Chuck. Setting the homeless issue aside, it may be a difficult choice to implement for persons able to rent/own. Where exactly are they going to put down roots? It’s rare to find localities that allow you to live in an RV on land that you own … usually some sort of fixed dwelling is required though even that is insufficient in many areas. And all I need to do is read this newsletter to know the difficulties of building a new RV park.
A similar story could have been (and probably was) written 50 years about those newfangled manufactured/mobile homes. What’s different other than even more extreme zoning and NIMBYism?
The same discussion was held “50 years ago,” when mobile homes gained popularity as affordable housing. Today’s RVs are defined as for “temporary living” by the RV Industry Association. The RVIA looks the other way when the discussion of them being used to live in full time. If they admit they are for full-time living then the RVs would have to be built to higher standards to conform to “mobile home” building standards.
It’s been said that on average the biggest asset (think in terms of NET assets) one ends up with in life is their S and B home. Like stocks, the LONG term trend is appreciation of the asset. The owner is accumulating wealth over time.
RV’s are quite different. They are a LONG term depreciating asset, many times rapidly dropping in value. You pay and pay and pay in terms of total assets.
This is something I have thought about for a younger generation that is more willing to go into a mobile lifestyle early. Just something for them to contemplate and build into their “life” planning.
Not saying there’s a right or wrong, but there are long term financial considerations. It may be better to move to an area of the country less prone to those housing issues and still own real estate and build wealth while also enjoying some RV time.
For many people just having a roof over their head with basic creature comforts is fine. It’s far better than owning a burned down, flooded, or wind-flattened traditional home.
A lot of campgrounds are seasonal campers and they are not cheep and the rvs have to be pretty new So much for the traveler that want to just stay a couple nights and move on. Not cheep if you can find a spot
We have been traveling full-time since July 2016 in our 2001 30’ Airstream trailer. 53,000+ miles, 370+ campgrounds and 48 States/4 Canadian Provinces so far. We sold our real estate, gave away all our possessions and hit the road. Nothing in storage. Everything we own is in the truck and trailer. We are a part of this movement to live full-time in an RV and we love it. We have no plans to ever stop living like this until our health demands it, but right now, life is good. We started blogging about our travels so our family and friends could keep in touch with us, but it seems others found us and are interested in learning about this lifestyle. The pros and cons. If interested, our website is https://www.livinginbeauty.net
Chuck is right on regarding apartments. My wife was a property manager for over 20 years and she couldn’t believe the rapid increase in rents and construction of new units. Of course, it was her job to inform the residents of next year’s rent increase. With that, we could not believe the number of new apartment complexes being built in our area of WNY. Where are these tenets coming from?
I think you will see urban populations drop significantly over the next several years caused by people’s frustration over the Covid spread. Perhaps there will be another suburban or rural sprawl like back in the ’50s & ’60s.
Actually I wish you had more to say on this subject and I’m very interested in what other subscribers have to say. We’re getting ready to sell the house and move to Costa Rica. In the transition period we’d like to live in the MH. Living in a 32′ motor home is not as simple as it seems. It’s hard to find a place to park for more than two weeks and campgrounds are much to expensive for a month or more of parking and living aboard.
All certainly plausible, but I cannot come up with a probability of it happening. Certainly and RV can be a great alternative to a sticks and bricks, plus they are furnished! The mobility aspect would bias me toward one if I lived in an area prone to mudslides and/or forest fires. Seems a lot easier to dig out the utilities after a mudslide than to rebuild a house. Perhaps a bit harder to restore utilitues after a forest fire, but also no need to rebuild a house. The downside is evacuating all those RVs (and toweds) ahead of the approaching forest fire. Seems the departure ahead of mudslides might be more orderly, affected by actual rainfall and forecast additional rain.
I wonder how many more adult kids are living with their parents now. The rv explosion has definitely changed the housing landscape however.
Would mean a whole new IRS class of tax payers. If you could find them.