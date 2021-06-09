Recall: Bounder, Holiday Rambler, Southwind RVs. Deadly gases could seep into living area

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2017-2021 Bounder P Model, Holiday Rambler Vacationer P Model, and 2018-2021 Southwind Model P motorhomes. The floor may have improperly sealed holes that could allow gases such as carbon monoxide to enter the living area.

Gases entering the living area increases the risk of an injury and/or death.

Remedy

Dealers will reseal the floor area, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 23, 2021. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 210521REV.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

