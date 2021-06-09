Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Search...
HomeEditorials & Opinion
Editorials & OpinionJust for fun

You have never seen an RV like this. We mean never!

By Chuck Woodbury
0

Okay, now we HAVE seen it all. Sure, there are a lot of wacky RVs out there, we know that. They look funny, or they were modified to do weird, wonderful or very unusual tasks. But this one … our whole staff was laughing like crazy today when we passed the photo around the newsroom (okay, we don’t have a real newsroom, but it sounds impressive to say that).

We know nothing about this rig beyond what we see in the photo. Thank you reader Tom Speirs for sending this along. He found it on the website HomeMadeTools.com.

So here it is for your viewing pleasure:

If you know anything about this RV, please let us know. If you can prove that it once plowed snow off your driveway, then we’ll send you an RVtravel.com coffee mug because that will be one huge coincidence. And if it did plow your driveway, please tell us if it did a good job, and anything about the RV that you remember.

Okay, hope we lightened up your day a little with this! Fun, Fun!

Previous articleRV Daily Tips. Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Related Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,137FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.