Urgent recall: 1.7 million Harbor Freight jack stands

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

We published this information in last Sunday’s newsletter, but if you didn’t see it, here’s a detailed report regarding jack stands currently being recalled by Harbor Freight Tools.

❗ Read for critical equipment recall information ❗

Harbor Freight Tools has announced a recall of more than 1.7 million Pittsburgh Automotive 3-Ton and 6-Ton Heavy Duty Steel Jack Stands for a defect that poses a significant risk to your safety.

Owners of these jack stands are asked to immediately discontinue use due to safety concerns. Injuries have been reported due to this issue.

Specifically, the jack stands may collapse under load, which can increase the risk of injury to people near or under a lifted vehicle.

There are two separate recalls for the jack stands. NHTSA recall 20E016 involves an estimated 454,000 units that were produced from June 13, 2013, to November 22, 2019. NHTSA recall 20E027 involves an estimated 1,254,000 units that were produced from December 1, 2012, to March 31, 2020.

3-Ton jack stands with item number 61196 and 56371, and 6-Ton jack stands with item number 61197 are subject to this recall.

The 61196 and 61197 jack stands can be identified by checking the item number found on the yellow part of the label on the base of each jack stand.

The 56371 jack stands can be identified by checking the item number found on the label on the top of each jack stand.

NHTSA encourages all consumers to report any safety concerns to the agency online or by calling their Vehicle Safety Hotline (Toll-Free: 1-888-327-4236 / Hearing Impaired (TTY): 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these jack stands, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued. Read them by clicking here. Or visit here to receive a monthly recap of all recalls for that month including those of common vehicles used for towing or as dinghies behind motorhomes.