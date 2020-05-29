RV buyers: never fall for this RV sales gimmick!

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR

Camping World is advertising what first appears to be a great opportunity to buy an RV with no hassle. You simply select your RV online, and then a Camping World employee will deliver it right to your front door.

No doubt, some buyers get sucked into this scheme, which, while legal, should be avoided at all costs. As almost every experienced RVer knows, virtually every new RV has problems serious enough to need to be professionally repaired. Most are easily repaired but some are so riddled with defects they can require months in the shop, including many appointments to finally get everything right. It is not uncommon to hear RVers say their new RV was in the shop more the first year than it was in their possession.

Anyone who buys an RV should inspect it up and down, backward and forward, and if they are are even halfway smart have a professional RV technician or inspector go through it inch by inch. It’s much like when we buy a home, when a home inspector examines it looking for issues that we would likely never spot on out own.

So what happens when that Camping World (or other RV dealer) employee shows up with your brand new, beautiful RV? You fall in love, head over heels. Some buyers will probably just sign the paperwork without examining the vehicle at all. They think buying an RV is like buying a car, that everything works.

🤥 WRONG! WRONG! WRONG!

Watch this video from an RV lemon law attorney.

And even if they spot a problem here or there, and point it out to the delivery person (who is trained in sales), he or she will say, “Oh, no problem. The RV is under warranty. Just make a list, make an appointment and we’ll get everything fixed.”

And the buyer is so blind with RV love, and so afraid to send their beautiful new vehicle back, he or she agrees. “Okay, where do I sign?”

THE ONLY PROBLEM is that when they call to make an appointment, 8 times out of 10 they’ll need to wait a week or two (or longer) to get an appointment, and even when they finally drop it off it can remain there for weeks on end while the dealer waits for parts, or because the service people are so swamped with work, and there’s only so many hours in the day.

So, I say to you, never buy a new RV sight unseen, and steer clear from any dealer that tries to get you to buy that way, especially if they say they’ll deliver the RV to your door.