So I’m a Peeping Tom, am I? One reader thinks so

By Chuck Woodbury

L

last week I wrote about my evening walk around the RV park, and the warm and fuzzy feeling I had as I glanced into the open windows of RVs that I passed. The RVers inside were going about their lives, in their cozy little mini-homes, and it looked very appealing. I recalled, once again, what magic carpets our wheeled homes can be: They take us to wonderful places in comfort, and we get to sleep in our own beds.

Let me ask you: If you take an evening walk around your dark campground or RV park, do you sometimes look, intentionally or unintentionally, into the open windows of RVs, and in the process see the people inside? I believe we all do. It’s human nature. We’re curious creatures.

Well, one of the really swell people in our crowd (not!) thinks differently. He called me a pervert for doing that. He is one of the approximately 2 percent of our readers who have a big ol’ chip on their shoulders. They justify their miserable lives by attacking others via their computers or mobile devices, hidden inside their homes or RVs where they lash out, cowardly, without anyone seeing them.

Robert Olen could be the poster child for that group. He commented: “Please cancel my subscription. I don’t want to be a part of the bunch of lemmings that follow you off the edge of the cliff. You have no tact, diplomacy, or ethics; and you certainly have no skill in authoring a newsletter. Of course, this is your game and you make up the rules; most likely as you go along. So, have fun peeping in people’s windows at night under the guise of walking your dog. I am not sure which is worse, YOUR “I am right and everyone else is wrong attitude” or your peeping Tom perversion. Good-by and good riddance.”

Many other readers gladly bid him farewell: Beth, for example, wrote: “We, that like the newsletter, say ‘Good riddance’ to people like you. What a miserable life the people around you must have. I almost feel sorry for you.”

I trust Mr. Olen is gone and will never return. I mean, does looking in the window of an RV I walk by, with its windows and front door wide open, make me a pervert? Oh my goodness. I have to wonder what in the world is wrong with some people that they can be so nasty? If only I had a way of magically seeing Mr. Olen as he typed his message. Who is he? Where was he writing from? What happened in his life to make him so angry?

I feel sad for him.