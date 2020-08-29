Recall: Tread on common pickup truck tires may separate

Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Group Rubber (Shaanxi) is recalling all Duraturn Travia A/T tires, sizes LT225/75R16, LT235/75R15, LT235/80R17, LT235/85R16, LT245/75R16, LT245/75R17, LT265/70R17, LT265/75R16, LT285/70R17, LT285/75R16 and LT31X10.50R15 with DOT date codes 4015 through 0318.

Due to manufacturing-related issues, the tread or innerliner may separate from the tire. As such, the tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles.”

Tread or innerliner separation could lead to a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash and/or serious injury.

Shaanxi will notify owners, and dealers will reimburse the customer for the affected tires. The recall is expected to begin September 14. Owners may contact Duraturn Customer Assistance Service Department at 1-626-513-8989 to learn more.

