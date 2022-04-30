The recovery of the stately Fulton Mansion on Texas Coastal Bend

This article on the historic Fulton Mansion was originally posted in January 2019, after Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017. This is an update on its amazing recovery in Rockport, Texas.

Fulton Mansion

The imposing Fulton Mansion has survived eight hurricanes—the most recent being Hurricane Harvey on August 25, 2017. That catastrophic storm resulted in the complete destruction of the mansion’s flat metal roof and chimneys. The “iconic coastal Victorian mansion, suffered major water damage to interior collections, carpets, and plaster walls,” according to the Texas Historical Commission.

Within three months, however, the grounds were “cleaned up, oak trees trimmed, and the dead palm trees removed.” With help from the Friends of Fulton Mansion, the Education and History Center reopened in November 2017. By March of the following year, the Mansion was featuring self-guided “hard hat tours.”

Today, five years after Hurricane Harvey, the site is open six days a week. Visitors view “interior gas lighting, flush-toilets, and other refinements (that) were progressive and luxurious elements for this part of Texas history,” according to mansion officials.

“Oakhurst”

Originally called Oakhurst, the house was surrounded on three sides by stately live oaks. Back in 1877 there was nothing like it on the Texas Coastal Plains.

It was built for George Ware Fulton (1810-1893) and his wife, Harriet Smith Fulton (1823-1910), who were married in 1840. It sits just across the road from Aransas Bay. The 2.7-acre site is a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark and listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Part of its historical significance lies in its classic French Second Empire architectural style, says the Texas Historical Commission. To explore “the natural, cultural, and historical treasures in the unique and vibrant southern tip of Texas” go to Texas Tropical Trail Region.

Start your mansion visit at the Education and History Center with interactive exhibits about the Fulton family. Allow about an hour for the self-guided tour.

If you go

Fulton Mansion

317 Fulton Beach Road

Rockport, TX 78382

Phone: 361-729-0386

URL: visitfultonmansion.com

Admission: Adults-$7, Seniors & Veterans-$6, Children & College Students-$4, Active Military-free.

Saturday, May 7, 2022 – Free Admission to all Texas Historical Commission State Historic Sites.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday: 1-4 p.m.

Directions:

From State Highway 35, turn east on Henderson Street and travel approximately 7 blocks.

GPS: N28° 3′ 25″ W97° 2′ 7.4″

This historic site is located about 30 miles northeast of Corpus Christi. It is a perfect RV Short Stop for Winter Texan snowbirds or for Texas families on a weekend trip to the Gulf Coast.

— Julianne G. Crane

