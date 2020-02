This was posted on the Texas RV Camping group at Facebook. We’ve heard of barges for rent where you can drive on your RV for a houseboat kinda experience. But, really, is this setup safe?

But this looks a little too tight to us. You have to wonder what would happen if a big wind came up and the waves starting tossing this “houseboat” around.

What do you think? Is this a good idea or not? Your comments are welcome.