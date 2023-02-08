RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Issue 2053

Today’s thought

“Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it.” ―Maya Angelou

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Kite Flying Day!

On this day in history: 1922 – United States President Warren G. Harding introduces the first radio set in the White House.

Tip of the Day

Have an electric fireplace? Here’s a simple trick to get more heat

By Nanci Dixon

When we bought our motorhome it came with an electric fireplace. I thought, “What a ridiculous thing to put in an RV!” It was so fake-looking, and why would we use it when we could sit around a real campfire, with real wood, outside?

That was before I discovered its heating potential! Once I learned to work the remote, we were in toasty-RV business. This electric fireplace sure is nice on cold nights! However, I quickly learned that the only one getting warm was my husband in his recliner. All the heat was centralized around him and the ceiling … but definitely not the rest of the motorhome.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How do I reduce condensation on RV’s windows in cold weather?

Hey, Dave,

When camping in cold weather and heating with the unit’s propane heater, a lot of condensation collects on all the windows. Is there a dehumidifier that runs off its own battery power or that can be connected to the unit’s 12v system to effectively remove/reduce the excess moisture? —Tim, 2021 r-pod 192

Read Dave's answer

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Are SumoSprings worth it?

If you have questions, we have answers! Join us LIVE every Wednesday (that’s TODAY!) at 4 p.m. PST (7 p.m. EST) for Talkin’ RV Tech. Here is a clip from one of our recent shows where one of our viewers inquired about SumoSprings®. They asked, “Are SumoSprings all they are cracked up to be? I see Winnebago is now offering them as an option.”

See what the experts think

Video of the day

Fascinating, disturbing and surprising trail cam footage compilation

By Cheri Sicard

The video compilation below from Dread Captures explores some very creepy and strange captures on trail cams, from elusive wild animals to mysterious and unexplained strange sightings. You just never know what you might find when you check your trail cam footage.

Click here to watch

For Lovers Only…

To: Mickeybean

From: Dimples

“Happy Valentine’s day to the love of my life, 53 years and counting!!”



To: Grandma Rex

From: Papa Wayne

“Love you to our Montana Mable and back! Looking forward to another year of fun, family and adventure!”

Take a hot shower anywhere; no fresh water tanks required!

By Randall Brink

Water is one of the most important things that you cannot live without while camping. Among the constant and never-ending questions facing RVers, particularly while boondocking, is, "Will I be able to take a shower?" It's not just about the lack of fresh-running campground water. The other concerns are: How much fresh water do I have onboard? How quickly do I want to fill up my gray water tank? Given the capacity of fresh water and wastewater, how long can I remain in camp?

Reader poll

Do you shower in the morning or night?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Cut down on interior condensation

Speaking of condensation: Winter condensation issues driving you out of your RV? You can’t stop breathing, so cut it off somewhere else. Avoid using a non-vented space heater (blue flame or catalytic)—each gallon of LP burned releases three quarts of water into your interior atmosphere!

RVers who carry a firearm should pack this along to save them from trouble

The new 2023 edition of the annual Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the Fifty States is hot off the press. It covers all the basics for armed travel. What is legal in one state could be a felony in another. This book should be used as a reference before entering a new state to avoid trouble. Read more about the book here.

Website of the day

RV Friendly Casinos

This website lists just about every RV-friendly casino across the U.S. It’s broken down by state, so you can easily see which casino is nearby. You can also read reviews from other RVers about each casino.

Recipe of the Day

Maple Syrup & Beer Braised Pork

by Bob Wakeman from Dupo, IL

The cooking method for this recipe makes it so tender! Set, forget it and enjoy!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Which country consumes the most bread? Which country has the most diverse variety of breads? If you guessed Germany for both, you’re correct! Most people associate Germany with sausages, chocolate and beers, but Germans really love their bread! They consume more bread than any other nationality on Earth and they produce more than 300 different kinds of bread!

*Where does the word “coach” come from? It’s fascinating! Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Ripley and Lil MoePar, a Golden Retriever and a mixed-breed rescue, love to go camping. Ripley is a 9-year pro at traveling. MoePar was a little nervous but now he loves to go in the Big Ram. I think Ripley gives his little buddy some tips on camping etiquette. They both are quiet and friendly campers.” —Gail Mccreight

Leave here with a laugh

