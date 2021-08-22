Saturday, August 21, 2021
RV in for service stolen from Camping World. Customers left hanging

By Mike Gast
This is what was left of an stolen RV after Florida police use spike strips to bring and end to a high-speed chase. The privately owned RV had been stolen from a Holiday, FL Camping World repair lot.

A Florida couple isn’t very happy with the Camping World outlet in Holiday, Florida. Ken and Beverly Hunt had left their Winnebago Class C motorhome at the Camping World store for serving. The unit was stolen from the lot at some point this summer. When they called to check on the progress on their rig, they were told by a Camping World employee that their RV was “lost.” According to authorities, the RV had actually been stolen in June.

“They failed to let us know, ‘hey, your camper is missing off the lot,’” Beverly Hunt said. “And now, a month later, and you’re telling us to file a police report.” Authorities say they found 24-year-old Matthew Evans driving the stolen Winnebago on Aug. 1. When Florida Highway Patrol troopers tried pulling him over, they say he refused to stop. Troopers deployed stop sticks and, eventually, the camper was disabled and he surrendered peacefully.

The RV had been trashed. So far, the Hunts say Camping World has given them the cold shoulder — from both the Holiday location and Camping World corporate headquarters.

Camping World has issued a statement. “Camping World is currently engaging in active discussions with Mr. Hunt and the respective insurance companies to address this situation…. Camping World will also continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation.”

Beverly Hunt says she is dumbfounded. “The last comment we got was, ‘you are trying to take advantage of the situation. Contact your insurance company,’” she said.

The Hunts now have neither an RV nor any indication that Camping World will make things right. But they still have monthly payments on their trashed RV.

