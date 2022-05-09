A reminder if you have hydraulic leveling jacks or slide-out system

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

Here are example pictures and general information about why it’s important to maintain your hydraulic leveling jacks.

If you have hydraulic leveling jacks or a slide-out system, you want to periodically check the hydraulic fluid level in your reservoir.

If everything is functioning properly, the fluid levels should stay consistent. However, if the fluid levels look low in the reservoir, this could indicate a potential issue or leak somewhere in the system.

You will want to have the hydraulic leveling jacks and slide-out mechanisms inspected regularly and repaired, if necessary. Being aware of what is going on with your leveling jacks and slide-out system by keeping an eye on their condition and functionality is key to ensuring avoidance of serious issues.

Another thing we always recommend is to operate the systems monthly. Let’s not forget to open and close the rooms and operate the hydraulic leveling jacks. If you are full-timers and leave the jacks down or the rooms open for longer periods of time, this is your reminder to check run those systems. The same reminder goes for those of you who have your unit in storage.

Not properly using or maintaining your system can cause you unwanted stress and leave your unit stranded on the road, in a campground or at the storage yard. Worst case, it could make the unit unmovable in case of an emergency.

Make sure to read your owner’s manual for maintenance recommendations. Each manufacturer’s recommendations are different.

Hope this information helps you to prevent damage and protect your investment.

