Rent your RV to those affected by Hurricane Ida

That RV you have sitting in storage could be making you some extra cash and assisting those in need of temporary housing when a national disaster like Hurricane Ida strikes.

Spurred by the catastrophic damage of Hurricane Ida, RV rental company Outdoorsy announced that it is kicking its disaster relief program into high gear and has partnered with RV Housing Group to make vehicles available to those affected by the storm. Outdoorsy is looking for RVs to offer at a discounted rate and is lowering its platform fee structure to provide special rates to renters.

Travel trailers are the most in-demand as temporary housing for those displaced by the storm. There is also the need for accommodations for the thousands of workers who typically come into an area to restore power, repair fiber-optic lines, clear downed trees, provide disaster restoration services and more.

Motorized RVs offer the convenience of maneuverability and can provide mobile offices by day and accommodations by night for insurance adjusters, healthcare providers and a variety of critical personnel.

RVshare, the other big player in peer-to-peer rentals, also has a program to match RV owners with those in need of temporary housing in times of crisis.

Additionally, the platforms can help equip businesses and organizations with a large number of RVs at a time.

To become involved, owners simply need to create a listing on the platform if they do not already have one, and fill out a form to make their RV eligible for the discounted program.

Click here to list through RVshare, and here for Outdoorsy.

Related:

Rent out your RV? It might be a great time to give it another look

##RVT1016b